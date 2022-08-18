Leslie Trigg Sells 914 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 914 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $19,632.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,095.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Outset Medical by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Outset Medical by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Outset Medical by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.