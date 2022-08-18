Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Up to $7.16

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $7.38. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 3,024 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.