LikeCoin Trading Up 42.9% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $20,249.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,950.08 or 1.00025201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00070642 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,138,246,526 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

