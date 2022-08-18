Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $28.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

In related news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 24,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $480,101.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 24,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $480,101.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,640.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock worth $1,555,917 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Liquidity Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

