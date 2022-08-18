Litecoin Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.31 billion and approximately $349.48 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $60.79 or 0.00259932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022830 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001017 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,971,544 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

