Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $11,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

