LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,775 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 13.05% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAO. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAO remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

