London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given New £105 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($120.83) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,364.29 ($113.15).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,480 ($102.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5,029.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,723.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,553.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,546 ($103.26).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

