Loveless Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,800,760. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.