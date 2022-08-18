Loveless Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,892. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $249.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

