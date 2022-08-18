Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.7 %

Target stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.28. The stock had a trading volume of 103,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.