Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

XHB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.46. 96,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

