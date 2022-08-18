Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.2% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,859,000 after buying an additional 171,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after buying an additional 174,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after buying an additional 265,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.15. 17,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,380. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.