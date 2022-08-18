Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after buying an additional 4,316,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $75,114,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,329,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

