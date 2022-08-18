Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBE. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter worth $4,144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter worth $336,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBE traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.