Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Black Hills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE BKH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

