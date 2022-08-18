Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.58. The company had a trading volume of 110,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.