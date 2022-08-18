Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,265 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.56.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

