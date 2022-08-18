Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.32.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $215.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.56. The stock has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.