Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.56. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.32.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

