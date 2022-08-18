Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.27. 61,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,855. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

