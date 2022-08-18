Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $247.00 at DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

NYSE LOW opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

