Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $250.00 at UBS Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $215.37 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average is $202.56. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

