Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.72 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Lumentum Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,493. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,893 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile



Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

