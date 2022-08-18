Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Lumentum updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.70 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.70 EPS.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after buying an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

