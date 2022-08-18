Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $20.43

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $19.90. Macy’s shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 136,185 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,355,000 after buying an additional 224,343 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

