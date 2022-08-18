Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 88,233 shares.The stock last traded at $168.94 and had previously closed at $161.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGS. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

