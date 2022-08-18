Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

