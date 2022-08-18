Main Management LLC Acquires 95,123 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Main Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,123 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.9% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 45,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.64. 40,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

