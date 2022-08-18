Main Management LLC Acquires Shares of 466 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $418.67. 18,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,118. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.50.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

