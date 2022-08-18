Main Management LLC Invests $445,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

GDXJ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. 229,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

