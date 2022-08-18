Main Management LLC Purchases 647 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,636,751 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

