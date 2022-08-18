Main Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $52.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

