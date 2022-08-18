Main Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,065. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.