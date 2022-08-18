Main Management LLC Sells 21,482 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Main Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after buying an additional 853,316 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 124,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

