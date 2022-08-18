Main Management LLC Sells 68,239 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Main Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,239 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 974,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 455.4% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,846. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

