Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,647 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $640,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

