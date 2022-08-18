Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 6.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.30. 50,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,299,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

