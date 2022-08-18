Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 6.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.30. 50,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,299,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.53.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
