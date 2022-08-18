Marginswap Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (MFI)

Marginswap (MFI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Marginswap has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Marginswap has a market capitalization of $268,234.21 and $42,153.00 worth of Marginswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marginswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Marginswap Coin Profile

Marginswap’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Marginswap’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,786,894 coins. Marginswap’s official Twitter account is @marginswap.

Buying and Selling Marginswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Marginswap is a decentralized margin and spot exchange powered by Uniswap and Sushiswap. It allows users to trade with up to 5x leverage using Marginswap. “

