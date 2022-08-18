Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 2,136 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after buying an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,175,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91.

