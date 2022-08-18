Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 216 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $220.05 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.92.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.