Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 129,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 10,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

