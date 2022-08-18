Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 3,313 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 411,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

