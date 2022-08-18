Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,711,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.26.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $225.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

