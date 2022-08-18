Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 105,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,256,000 after acquiring an additional 128,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

SLB stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

