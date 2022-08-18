Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.67 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Diageo by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 106,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo stock opened at $189.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average of $190.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

