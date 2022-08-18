Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $857,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

