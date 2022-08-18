Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 4,189 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

