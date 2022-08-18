Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 4,678 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.
Shares of PYPL stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
