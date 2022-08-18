Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 9,705 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after buying an additional 2,030,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 547,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 446,489 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,602,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,437,000 after buying an additional 334,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,878,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

